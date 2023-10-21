Seychelles to host 2023 IFBB International Grand Prix for  first time

The event will start at 6 p.m. and eight participants from Seychelles, six men and two women have already confirmed their participation. (Seychelles Elite Pro Amateur Bodybuilding)

Seychelles will host the 2023 IFBB International Grand Prix for the first time with the participation of over 20 athletes vying for the top prize.

The competition, which is being done in collaboration between the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) and local body Seychelles Elite Pro Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, will take place on Saturday, at the Berjaya Beau Vallon Beach Resort.

The chairperson of the Seychelles Elite Pro Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Chantal Pinchon, told SNA that "it was during the IFBB congress last year, that we met with the president, and there the idea of Seychelles hosting an IFBB event came around and was agreed upon."

The event will start at 6 p.m. and eight participants from Seychelles, six men and two women have already confirmed their participation. These will be Savio Larue, Elicks Rapide, Jean-Luc Belle, Andy Anthony and Derrick Mensah, while Shereen Azemia and Lindsay Payet will compete among the ladies.

Pinchon explained that while this tournament is reserved for amateur bodybuilders, Ziad Meckdachi, who retired as a professional, will not be able to compete.

"There will be seven IFBB pro cards up for grabs, to the winners of each category. Getting an IFBB Pro Card means the bodybuilder becomes part of the elite. At this point you've made it, and have the opportunity to follow a genuine career as a professional bodybuilder, earning a decent income by competing and winning," she said.

There will be six categories for men - bodybuilding, physique, classic physique, classic bodybuilding, junior classic bodybuilding, and junior men's physique.

The ladies will compete in the bikini fitness, and bikini physique, as well as in the fit model categories.

Pinchon said that one of the advantages of Seychelles hosting the competition is that the participants will not have to deal with the expenses and going abroad.

She said she was hoping to get more local participants.

"I want the athletes to be more serious with the sport, where they have to ensure that they are ready in time for such competitions," said Pinchon, who revealed that Seychelles will in fact hold a second international competition on June 22, 2024.

Tickets for the competition cost SCR300 ($22) while those wishing to attend the competition and the buffet dinner will have to pay SCR1200 ($90).