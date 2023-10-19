WTA 2023: Seychelles wins Indian Ocean's Leading Honeymoon Destination and Cruise Destination awards

The island nation's representative in the Middle East, Ahmed Fathallah, expressed his profound pride and gratitude for these latest achievements. (Tourism Seychelles)

Seychelles once again shone at the World Travel Awards 2023 claiming the Indian Ocean's Leading Honeymoon and Cruise Destination awards.

Seychelles won the awards at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held on October 15 and 16 at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.

Tourism Seychelles, the marketing branch of the tourism department, said in a press release that winning the two awards reaffirms the island nation's magnetic appeal to travellers in search of extraordinary and enduring experiences.

"Seychelles, renowned for its unspoiled beaches, verdant landscapes, and thriving marine ecosystems, has consistently garnered international favour among globetrotters. These prestigious accolades, conferred by the World Travel Awards, stand as a testimony to the nation's unwavering commitment to tourism excellence and the heartfelt warmth of its hospitality," said Tourism Seychelles.

The destination scooped two additional titles, both won by its national airline, Air Seychelles, namely the Indian Ocean's Leading Airline - Economy Class 2023 and the Indian Ocean's Leading Airline Brand 2023.

The island nation's representative in the Middle East, Ahmed Fathallah, expressed his profound pride and gratitude for these latest achievements.

"We are elated to be the recipients of these prestigious awards and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the World Travel Awards and the numerous supporters who cast their votes in favour of Seychelles. These accolades signify the dedication and tireless efforts of the Seychellois people and the tourism industry at large. We remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences to all our visitors," he said.

Bernadette Willemin, director general for destination marketing, said she is delighted to see Seychelles continuing to thrive as a destination.

"We are incredibly humbled by this award yet again. We have held the titles for a few years now and couldn't be happier to reinforce our position as regional leaders. The accolade is a tribute to our country's hard work, devotion, and enthusiasm. I am grateful to our hotel industry partners for their contributions to local companies, tour operators, and the community at large. Most importantly, we are deeply appreciative of the faith and support that our tourists have shown in our destination," she added.

Crowned as the Indian Ocean's Leading Honeymoon Destination underscores Seychelles' irresistible allure to couples seeking an enchanting and romantic escape.

Tourism Seychelles said that the nation's "splendid array of luxury resorts and intimate settings make it an idyllic haven for honeymooners looking to celebrate their love amid the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean."

In its capacity as the "Indian Ocean's Leading Cruise Destination," Seychelles continues to captivate cruise lines and operators seeking to offer passengers an unforgettable exploration of these idyllic isles.