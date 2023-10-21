LDS: Seychelles' ruling party receives campaign training from Friedrich Naumann Foundation

The workshop opened on Friday and the topics discussed were understanding the digital media landscape, making an impact with campaigns among others. (Seychelles News Agency)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS), Seychelles' ruling party, is equipping its campaigners with additional skills in how to hold effective campaigns with the help of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF).

The two-day youth campaigners workshop is taking place at the L'Escale Resort and Spa from October 20 to 21.

The workshop opened on Friday and the topics discussed were understanding the digital media landscape, making an impact with campaigns, and building content strategy, among others.

Masechaba Masemola wa-Mdaka, the regional programme officer for the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, said that since the foundation is one that works with liberal parties in the sub-Saharan region, "this workshop continues with its work of politics for women inclusion and youth participation.".

The elected member of the National Assembly for the central district of St. Louis, Sathya Naidoo, said that after the workshop, the activists will be better equipped to effectively campaign in the field.

He explained that the LDS' relationship with FNF began with the Seychelles National Party (SNP) before the various parties merged into the LDS coalition in 2016 to contest the parliamentary elections.

Two representatives from each of the districts on Mahe, the main island, and Praslin and La Digue, the second and third most populated islands, are attending the workshop.

The President of Seychelles, who is the Honorary President of LDS, Wavel Ramkalawan told the participants that after this training session the activists "will need to see how they can spread the message to the public."

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, which is based in Germany, works mainly in civic education and promotion of liberalism. It is also funding the training session, which includes the Praslin and La Digue activists' trips.

The next presidential and parliamentary elections in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, are scheduled to take place in 2025.

LDS will be taking on its main opponent, the United Seychelles (US) party, as well as several new parties that have been registered or are in the process of registering.