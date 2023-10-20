Drugs: 5 foreign nationals and 2 Seychellois arrested for importation of cocaine and cannabis

They were arrested in four separate cases for the offence of importation of controlled drugs. (Judiciary of Seychelles)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Supreme Court has remanded five foreign nationals and two Seychellois for 14 days, who were arrested on suspicion of importation of controlled drugs, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the five foreign nationals, two men and three women were intercepted and arrested upon their arrival at the Seychelles International Airport at Pointe Larue recently.

They were arrested in four separate cases for the offence of importation of controlled drugs that were found hidden in their bodies through a body scanner.

In the first case, a Ugandan man and woman were arrested upon arrival on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on October 5 in possession of 800g of cocaine.

On October 8, a woman from Malawi was arrested with 1.1 kg of cocaine after her arrival in the island nation on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

A woman of Guinean nationality was arrested on October 12 with 315 g of cocaine also arriving on the same airline, while a male Dutch national was arrested the following day with 900g of cannabis following his arrival in Seychelles on a Qatar Airways flight.

The police said that two Seychellois, a man and a woman, have also been arrested in connection with one of the cases.