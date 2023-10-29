Zenn Artis Kreolofonn: 61 young artists showcase traditional fashion of Seychelles 

The works of the Zenn Artis Kreolofonn competition are being displayed in an exhibition open to the public for the following three weeks at Carrefour des Arts in Victoria. (Seychelles Nation)

Around 61 young artists from Seychelles are paying homage to traditional fashion in this year's Zenn Artis Kreolofonn (Young Creolophone Artist) competition while the local arts council is seeking to get international participants for next year's edition.

The Zenn Artis Kreolofonn is a competition held annually during the Creole Festival to showcase the artistic talents of youngsters aged 14 to 21.

"We are currently working to re-introduce the participation of young artists in the region for next year's edition," the arts development officer at the National Arts and Crafts Council (NACC), Norifa Accouche, told SNA on Monday.

She explained that NACC is working to return the activity to what it used to be in the past when other young artists in the region took part.

Accouche was speaking after the competition's prize giving ceremony held at the Carrefour de Arts on the main island of Mahe.

She said this year the organisers received 61 entries in the competition, which also "incorporates those who attend visual arts workshops NACC hold during school holidays."

The participants received their prizes in a ceremony held during the week. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

Another new addition to the competition is that the arts and culture authorities have also included other forms of art in the competition.

"We have also included those who do artisanal arts so that members of the public can view them," she added.

There were three members of the jury assessing the works entered into the competition this year. Prior to judging the youngsters' work earlier this month, NACC had already informed the schools of this year's theme so that they would start working with their students.

The works of the Zenn Artis Kreolofonn competition are being displayed in an exhibition open to the public for the following three weeks at Carrefour des Arts in Victoria, the capital, from 8.30 am to 3.30 pm.

This year's theme was focused on Seychelles' traditional fashions using materials found in the environment.

Jessica Marie from Praslin Secondary School, the winner of the 14- 17-year-old category, told reporters that her work has been "inspired by many people; from those I visited when I was younger to the museums I have also visited."

She said since her teacher is a known designer "I wish that I could be like her".

Marie also said that her patchwork outfit is also a nod to the patchwork quilts found at her grandparents' home.

A student from the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD), Sheryl Confiance, won the 18-21-year-old category with an outfit made of coconut and banana leaves.

"I chose these materials as I feel they are easy to work with when making clothes," she said.

Meanwhile, the activities for the Creole Festival continue with several activities until October 31.