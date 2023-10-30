Cannabis: Seychelles Supreme Court charges Dutch man for drug import

The Seychelles Supreme Court has charged a Dutch national for importation of a controlled drug, and conspiracy to import and traffick a controlled drug, the police said on Monday.

Ernest Cezary Kosiek, aged 30, was arrested at the Seychelles International Airport at Pointe Laure on October 13 upon his arrival on a Qatar Airways flight with 900g of cannabis.

Koziek is the fifth foreign national to be arrested on drug related charges in October.

A Ugandan man and woman were arrested upon arrival on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on October 5 in possession of 800g of cocaine.

On October 8, a woman from Malawi was arrested with 1.1 kg of cocaine after her arrival in the island nation on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

A woman of Guinean nationality was arrested on October 12 with 315g of cocaine, also arriving on the same Qatar Airways flight as Kosiek, the Dutch national.

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, has a zero tolerance policy for the possession and use of illegal drugs.