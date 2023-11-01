Interpol expresses appreciation for Seychelles' commitment in combatting crimes

Among the operations that Seychelles has participated in is Operation Lionfish concluded in April 2021. (Massimiliano Mariani, Wikicommons) Photo License: CC BY-SA 3.0

(Seychelles News Agency) - The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has expressed its appreciation for the commitment of Seychelles and its participation in many operations combatting a wide array of crimes, said the Minister for Internal Affairs and Immigration, Errol Fonseka, on Tuesday.

Fonseka was answering a question in the National Assembly raised by the elected member for the southern Anse Boileau district, Phillip Arrisol.

The question was how is the government working with neighbouring countries and international organisations to address transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking in the Seychelles' territorial waters and on land.

The minister said that the police has a strategy in place for the reinforcement of the law in the region and internationally remains in communication on a constant basis with its key partners.

"This includes the majority of the police forces of countries and certain other organisations in other countries involved in the fight of organised and transnational crimes," he explained.

Fonseka said that other relations Seychelles has is working "together with all those countries on joint operations that are organised from time to time, especially in the region."

A question was asked on the success Seychelles has achieved and Fonseka said that these relations must be seen as investment and therefore the rewards will be seen in the long term.

Fonseka read a letter received by his office from the president of the Interpol, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates.

In its letter, Interpol said it appreciated the commitment of Seychelles, which it sees as being a valuable member of the organisation since 1977 and has demonstrated throughout its tenure by having an active role.

"Operations organised by Interpol in cooperation with member countries are multilateral solutions to the growing trend of international cross-border crimes," said Interpol.

"Each Interpol operation is an opportunity to combine international efforts and combat crimes that affect both your country and others. As such Seychelles and the Seychelles Police participation in these operations is much appreciated and crucial to achieving our mutual goal of making the world a safer place," it added.

Among the operations that Seychelles has participated in is Operation Lionfish concluded in April 2021.

Interpol said this operation targeted international drug trafficking and "resulted in the arrest of 287 individuals and seized illicit narcotics estimated to be nearly worth €100 million and was done in cooperation with 40 other Interpol member countries."

Interpol said that Seychelles has also been an essential contributor to the success of multiple projects at the organisation whose main goal is to improve policing capability and interoperability of the organisation's member countries.