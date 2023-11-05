Exhibition: Seychellois artist Allen Comettant celebrates 30th anniversary

While some of his work is seen as abstract, the artist explained that he liked diversity in his paintings. (Allen Comettant)

Seychellois artist Allen Comettant is marking his 30-year anniversary in the arts industry with the exhibition of some of his works at the Alliance Française in Seychelles' capital of Victoria.

The exhibition is a mixture of pastel boards and canvas that opened on October 25, which is not only on the occasion of the International Artists Day but also the birthday Pablo Picasso, a famous painter and sculptor from Spain.

"When I was younger I was influenced by Pablo Picasso and it showed in some of my work although I later found my own voice," Comettant told SNA.

The exhibition entitled "Retrospective" - a reflection of Comettant's past thirty years in the industry, was opened to a small group of family and friends.

The exhibition at Alliance Francaise is opened until December 15.

"Although this is showing all the work I have produced over the last 30 year, there are certain logos, like the one I did for University of Seychelles and that of the Youth Festival that I did not feature," he explained.

The logos produced by Comettant. (Allen Comettant) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Comettant said that following his studies in China, he began blending traditional Chinese artistry with that of the Seychelles culture and history.

"If I see something that catches my eye and gives me an idea, I will go to work until I am done," he told SNA after being asked how long it took him to complete his pieces.

The artist's paintings are predominantly acrylics on canvas but also experiments with other materials, using techniques he developed in the Seychelles and those he learned while studying in China.

Comettant, who resides at Anse Etoile, initially had an interest in sciences when he was at the National Youth Service (NYS).

The NYS was a service where youths spent one or two years before proceeding with their post-secondary studies.

Comettant has thirty years in the arts industry. (Allen Comettant) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

Some of the paintings are on sale, while others are part of personal collections from both Comettant and his friends.

Comettant, who is the founder of La Comet Art Work company, also engages in advertising and artworks promoting businesses.

When asked if he had a favourite painting, Comettant told SNA that his paintings were like his " children, they each have their own qualities – which means I cannot really have a favourite".