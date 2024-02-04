Seychelles' former tourism minister to release book "Alain & Ginette St.Ange, Family Ties" in coming weeks

Seychelles' former tourism minister, Alain St. Ange, has written a book in a traditional family tree approach that will be used as a research document, set to be released in the coming weeks.

The book, entitled "Alain & Ginette St.Ange, Family Ties," showcases St. Ange's side of the family as well as that of his wife Ginette St.Ange, born Michel. It covers his own ancestry line of the St.Ange family of Seychelles in unprecedented detail.

St. Ange said in a recent press release that "knowing where you come from helps to better appreciate oneself. This is one of the reasons why I dedicated so much effort to trace my family to the beginning of their Seychelles era. This work is inspired by my continued desire to document and preserve the rich history of our families for future generations."

He added that hopefully, this book can help his families and descendants to understand where they came from and to remember those that came before them.

The book documents St.Ange's family heritage beginning with the Mellon in Seychelles, the family name of St. Ange's paternal grandmother, Josephine Merienne St.Ange, born Mellon. It also documents the De Charmoy Lablache and the Savy Family lines from his mother, Germaine St.Ange born, De Charmoy Lablache.

It also includes the families connected through ties of love, marriage, and blood, including his marriage and subsequent family with Ginette Michel, his wife's family lines of the Michel and Hunt.

The foreword of the book is written by St. Ange's daughter Michelle St.Ange.

She wrote that her father "has painstakingly pieced together thousands of leaves, shaped differently but tied together with a common thread, across time and space, to formulate the most beautiful of trees: our Family Tree."

She added that "in this book, he shares his story, but he also shares the story of who we are, who we were, and who we are becoming. He honours our ancestors by remembering them. It is a book I shall cherish, and I am forever grateful for his efforts."

The book follows another publication by Pascal Viroleau detailing the life of St. Ange, launched on September 29 in Bali in the opening sessions of the World Tourism Network (WTN) tourism summit.

St.Ange is currently putting the finishing touches on his autobiography entitled "Alain St.Ange, My Journey."

He has also confirmed that he is set to launch two more works early next year with the titles of "Alain St.Ange, Time & Life in Politics" and "Alain St.Ange, Time & Life in Tourism."