Seychelles maintains strong presence at World Travel Market in London 

Along with the Ministry of Tourism, 11 partners representing the local travel trade participated in the event. (Tourism Seychelles)

With the aim to keep Seychelles in the international limelight as a destination, Tourism Seychelles participated in the 2023 World Travel Market (WTM) in London and other side events.

According to Tourism Seychelles in a recent communique, the marketing arm of the Ministry of Tourism, over 4,000 exhibitors took part in the World Travel Market London 2023, which took place from November 6 to 8.

The director general for destination marketing, Bernadette Willemin, said, “It’s truly rewarding to be a key player in such a significant industry event. Being part of one of the biggest events not only allows us to showcase Seychelles on a global scale but also helps maintain a strong presence that captures the attention of our valuable partners.”

"Through our collective efforts, we are successfully keeping Seychelles in the spotlight and fostering continued interest in our destination. Together, we are building a world where unforgettable and transformative experiences await, solidifying Seychelles as a premier destination for those seeking life-changing adventures,” she added.

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

A total of 11 partners representing the local travel trade participated in the event to maximise the opportunity to meet with potential customers and had business-to-business meetings with international buyers throughout the three-day event.

Eddy D’Offay, representing the Hotel L' Archipel on Praslin, expressed his satisfaction with the turnout and the meetings he had.

“As a small company owner from Praslin, the presentation at the stand has been outstanding, and I have personally met every tour operator I had hoped to meet. I came here in 2013, and the event was busier. I can say, though, that this year's meetings have been far better than what I remember from a decade ago, and overall, I've had a positive WTM,” he added.

During the event, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, participated in the WTM 2023 ministerial conference, which brought together around 40 tourism ministers across the globe under the theme “Transforming Tourism Through Youth and Education.”

In an effort to strengthen ties between the Seychelles and Ethiopia, Minister Radegonde met his counterpart from Ethiopia, Nasise Challi, to explore potential areas of cooperation.

In London, Radegonde and Willemin also held meetings with key airline and trade partners to discuss ways to maintain the island destination’s connectivity while strengthening the existing routes and increasing collaboration.

They also had television interviews on BBC and CNBC, as well as meetings with travel trade publications TTG Media, Travel Matters, and Travel Bulletin.