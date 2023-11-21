Seychelles' Vice President attends inauguration of new Maldivian President

Vice President Afif (1st left) also paid a courtesy call on President Muizzu after the ceremony. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' Vice President Ahmed Afif attended the inauguration of the new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, which took place on November 17 in Male, State House said on Monday.

Muizzi took oath as the eighth President of Maldives at the Special Assembly of the People's Majlis held at Republic Square.

His Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef also took oath at the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Vice President Afif paid a courtesy call on President Muizzu during which he congratulated the Maldivian President on his inauguration and wished him all the best in his tenure.

Discussions also focused on the impact of climate change on the world, especially on small island developing states (SIDS) and both sides reiterated the need to join forces and voice out their concerns on the world stage.

This will not only guarantee the protection of the islands but of its inhabitants for generations to come, said State House.

Exchanges between the parliaments of both countries were also discussed and the Maldivian side expressed the importance of the exchanges of ideas and know-how between those two institutions for their mutual development.