UAE's 52nd anniversary celebrated in Seychelles - "A remarkable journey" 

President Ramkalawan (left) and the Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE's embassy in Seychelles, Ahmed Saeed Alneyadi, at the ceremony.

The United Arab Emirates is a shining example of progress, innovation, and prosperity, said Seychelles' Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, on Tuesday in a ceremony to mark the 52nd anniversary of the UAE.

The ceremony was organised by the Embassy of the UAE in Seychelles at the Savoy Resort and Spa for the National Day of the UAE, which falls on December 2.

In his address, Radegonde called on everyone to reflect upon the UAE's remarkable journey.

"The UAE has transformed itself into a modern and dynamic nation, placing great emphasis on sustainable development, innovation, and diversification of its economy," said the minister.

"Moreover, the UAE has been at the forefront of addressing global challenges, such as climate change and sustainable development. The UAE's initiatives such as establishing Masdar City and its commitment to renewable energy have set an example for the world to follow," he added.

Seychelles and the UAE established formal relations in 1982, and Radegonde said that the close ties between the two nations have been built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for a better future.

He expressed Seychelles' government's gratitude for the assistance and support that the UAE has provided in various fields.

The ceremony was held at the Savoy Resort and Spa for the National Day of the UAE, which falls on December 2. (Seychelles Nation) Photo License: CC-BY

"Other important projects in the pipeline include the completion of the West Coast road improvement project and the construction of phase two of the Orkid housing estate project, and phase two and three at Barbarons, comprising a total of 80 social housing units," he said.

On his side, the Chargé d'Affaires of the UAE's embassy in Seychelles, Ahmed Saeed Alneyadi, said that the UAE has over the past 52 years made great strides over five decades to get where it is – a country today with a robust economy.

He said that 2023 has been declared the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, under the theme "Today for tomorrow," and one of the aims is to raise awareness about environmental sustainability and address the challenges associated with climate change.

From November 30 to December 12, the UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Alneyadi said the event will be based on four pillars.

These will include working towards a more organised, responsible, and equitable energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms and improving quality of life and livelihood, and fully involving everyone in the conference's world system.

"The goal is to achieve a significant reduction in emissions and build a sustainable future energy system.[...] COP 28 presidency will support the drive for energy sufficiency by 2030, through tripling the projection overall capacity of renewable energy sources, doubling low carbon hydrogen projection and providing sustainable cooling systems accessible to everyone," he added.