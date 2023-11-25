Over 2000 books donated to Seychelles National Library ahead of December re-opening

A small ceremony was organised for the donations to the revamped National Library on Thursday in a small ceremony on the premises. (Seychelles Nation)

Over 2000 books have been donated to the Seychelles National Library, which is set to re-open by mid-December, by members of the public, private companies, embassies, and other local groups.

A small ceremony was organised for the donations to the revamped National Library on Thursday in a small ceremony on the premises.

"A lot of intense work is being done at the moment to prepare the books. We previously lent books through a manual system but we will now use an automated system, which means a lot of work has to go into making everything ready," said Cecile Kalebi, the permanent secretary for Culture.

The donation followed a call by President Wavel Ramkalawan for people to donate books to the library.

The donours included the Japanese and Chinese embassies and the Indian High Commission as well as local businesses like Seaward, Cable & Wireless, GTL Motors, and Nouvobanq.

Donations were made by members of the public, private companies, embassies, and other local groups. (SNICHA) Photo License: CC-BY

Kalebi said the response was great and the donations were not only books but also other resources, such as computer sets, cash, and educational games and to thank the donors, each one received a small token of appreciation.

"We appreciate the people have answered the call, as we can now put the National Library up-to-date with books and this will help us enormously," said Kalebi.

The President handed over the key to the fully renovated National Library earlier this year to David Andre, the secretary general of the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA).

The library, which was constructed in the early 1990s and opened officially in June 1994, closed in 2018 due to a fungus infestation. Renovation works started in February last year and were completed in 16 months.

The ground plus two-storey building will be equipped with modern library facilities for children and adults, a cafeteria, and an art gallery among other services, including offices for the institute.