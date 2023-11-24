Seychelles' President to attend COP28 in UAE

Ramkalawan will attend COP28, which will be held at Expo City, Dubai, end of November to December 12. (State House)

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, leaves the country on Friday for the United Arab Emirates to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), said State House on Friday.

Ramkalawan will attend COP28, which will be held at Expo City, Dubai, end of November to December 12, at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



While in Dubai, the President will also participate in the World Climate Action Summit from December 1-2, when the first part of the high-level segment for heads of state or government will also take place.

According to State House, the event will also coincide with the UAE's celebrations of its 52nd National Day.

The importance of the COP28 is to keep alive the goal of limiting long-term global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celcius, a target that is crucial to avoid the most damaging climate change impacts, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nation's climate body.

The target was agreed by around 200 countries in Paris in 2015 at the 21st Convention on Climate Change (COP21).