Seychellois life coach certifies in Neuro-Linguistic Programming

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychellois life coach Marsha Parcou has become a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner after she received her certificate following a three-year online training course.

Parcou, a life coach in Seychelles for the past three years, was certified on November 17.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming is a communication and interpersonal skills training system that empowers people with many different tools and techniques that help them reframe the way they see and feel about the world.

It can work really well to help people manage stress and anxiety, to help them challenge limiting beliefs, and to tackle phobias and fears.

Parcou is a life coach accredited by the Health Coach Institute in the United States and she said that although she has many certificates, she feels a personal need to learn more in order to have more tools in her toolbox to help her clients better.

"None of my other certificates gave me that sense of accomplishment and achievement as completing my course and training in Neuro-Linguistic Programming with the NLP World. I am proud to say that I am now a certified NLP practitioner. It has been one of most rewarding courses and training that I have ever undertaken," she said.

She sees this qualification as an additional skill to help out people who are in need in Seychelles and said that it has helped her personally.

"It has helped me face my fears, such as flying. The techniques implemented have helped me to understand how I might break through the fear barrier and limiting beliefs. I am looking forward to empowering more people utilising NLP techniques to facilitate lasting and transformative change and growth," added Parcou.

She is also an entrepreneur and founded her own business - Fasinasyon- which is a lifestyle brand that promotes a healthy and holistic approach to the body, mind, and soul, through a range of services. These include life coaching, and beauty and skincare products.