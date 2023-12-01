3 foreign vessels suspected of illegal fishing caught in Seychelles' waters from October to November

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Coast Guard intercepted three foreign vessels suspected of conducting illegal unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the island nation's territorial waters between October to November, the Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA) said on Friday.

The latest vessel to be caught is from Sri Lanka with seven crew, and was brought to port on November 22. The case is being investigated and the crew will be charged for illegally fishing in the Seychelles waters and using unauthorised fishing nets.

Another vessel intercepted on November 16 was from the Comoros with four crew, and was intercepted in the Aldabra lagoon. Since there was no catch onboard, the vessel was seized and the crew repatriated to their country.

The first suspected illegal unreported and unregulated fishing vessel was also from Sri Lanka with six crew onboard and was apprehended and brought to port on October 20.

The Seychelles Coast Guard is continuing to collaborate closely with the other concerned national agencies through an interagency framework to ensure proper liaison and coordination when such cases arise.

This joint effort is proving to be effective in finding a solution to the persistent acts of illegal fishing in the Seychelles Exclusive Economic Zone of 1.4 million square kilometres.