1.2 tonnes of drug seized in Seychelles destroyed

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' authorities have destroyed 1.2 tonnes of illicit drugs, seized in Seychelles over a period of one year and a half, on Monday, making it the largest amount ever to be destroyed in the island nation.

The drugs were burnt in an incinerator in the capital of Victoria, in the presence of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Rony Govinden, and the registrar of the Supreme Court, Julianna Esticot.

"If we were judging success by the amount of drugs being destroyed today, this is a huge success for Seychelles, and I want to thank the police and the judiciary system, as well as the community as if we did not destroy them, these drugs would have ended up on the street and its effect would be catastrophic," said Govinden.

In the presence of law enforcement officers present, all bags filled with numerous types of drugs were weighed individually before being put into the incinerator to be destroyed.

"In all, there are 1.2 tonnes of drugs, which included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis resin and cannabis," said Govinden.

He said no calculation was made to determine the worth of the drugs being destroyed.

The 1.2 tonnes of drugs come from numerous busts over the past 18 months and it includes one of the biggest drug busts in Seychelles history.

This was when two Iranians, a captain, and an engineer, Wahid Balochizi, 45 years, and his compatriot, Alhafiz Balochizi, 23, were intercepted onboard a dhow in April in Seychelles' territorial waters with 622.6 kilogrammes of heroin and 388.6 grammes of methamphetamine.

They were sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Seychelles Supreme Court for the importation of a controlled drug in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 2016.

"Among the drugs being destroyed are those coming from numerous countries, such as Iran, Kenya, Ethiopia, and those seized in Seychelles, while some others we have not been able to trace its origins," said the Chief Justice.

The drugs that were destroyed are all from cases that have been settled and sentences given.

Govinden also explained the procedures leading to the drugs being destroyed, where he said that the drugs are first seized by the police and sealed by their analyst seals and then opened in court, to be produced as evidence.

"After that, it is once more sealed and stored in a secure exhibit room. When we have enough quantity for it to be destroyed, an analyst from the government, which is independent of the judiciary, does another count to ensure that it is the same amount as stated in evidence before it is sealed once more and sent to the incinerator to be destroyed," he explained.

Govinden added that he is satisfied that all these procedures were followed per requirements.