9 centenarians: Ladies in Seychelles live a long time

(Seychelles News Agency) - Not many people can live up to the age of 100. Achieving such a milestone is a privilege only a few lucky individuals can enjoy. In Seychelles, with a population of just over 100,000, up to September 2023, there were 12 centenarians, including its oldest citizen Margaret Woodfield Pouponneau, aged 111.

Over two months - October and November – lost three centenarians, including its oldest resident, Pouponneau, and its only male centenarian – Raymond Hoareau.

In this week's buzz, SNA presents nine surviving centenarians, three of whom live on Praslin, the second most populated island of the 115 islands archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Evangeline Joubert – 100 years old

A resident of Baie Ste Anne, on the second most habited island of Praslin, was born on January 6, 1922. Evangeline Joubert, originally from the main island of Mahe, moved to Praslin when she was ten. Since the age of 11, Joubert worked in several plantation industries, notably the patchouli and cinnamon plantations. Recently, Joubert appeared on national television, and many were surprised by her collection of traditional objects and by the sharpness of her mind.

Noellie Jeremie – 100 years old

Amanda Noellie Isoline Jeremie, who hails from the central Mahe district of Mont Buxton on Mahe, was born on June 7, 1923. Jeremie, who still has a routine that starts at 5.30 a.m., speaks fluent Swahili - the most widely spoken African Language in Sub-Saharan Africa. Jeremie has two biological children and 15 adopted ones.

Esterilia Lemiel – 100 years old

Born on July 10, 1923, Esterilia Lemiel resides at Grand Anse on Praslin. The centenarian, who lives with her daughter, is still mobile and can walk with some aid. Lemiel is one of three other surviving centenarians who was born in 1923.

Noemie Payet – 101 years old

Born on December 17, 1922. Payet hails from the western Mahe district of Port Glaud and has five adopted daughters. Payet, who worked for many years in the now abandoned Mahe Beach hotel, has lost her sight and is wheelchair-bound. Generally, in good health, the centenarian can hear and can still have short conversations.

(Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation) Photo License: CC-BY

Theresia Flore - 101 years old

Theresia Flore, mother to an only son who cares for her, celebrated her 101 birthday on April 13. Flore, who lost her twin sister a decade ago, used to work as a laundry worker and spent some time on the outer islands. Flore is in good health and enjoys chocolate, listening to the radio, and watching the news on national television.

Claire Coutts - 101 years old

Claire Coutts, described by her only son as his best friend, was born on January 11, 1922. Coutts now spends her days quietly in the company of other senior citizens at the Saint Elizabeth Convent in the capital Victoria, where she lives.

Antonia Antoine – 103 years old

A former teacher, Antonia Antoine was born on December 5, 1920. The resident of Baie Ste Anne Praslin still has good eyesight and can still read. After spending her younger days as an educator, Antoine moved to the environment where she was based at the Fond B'Offay, Praslin, before her retirement.

Antoinette Barrack - 104 years old

Many will agree that Antoinette Barrack does not look her age. Born on January 8, 1919, Barrack will celebrate her 105th birthday in 2024. The former housekeeper hails from the district of Cascade - home to another centenarian.

Noemie Benoit - 107 years old

At 107 years old, Noemie Benoit has become the oldest citizen of the island nation. Benoit, the resident of Cascade – a district in the east of the main island of Mahe- was born on the second day of the new year of 1916. Benoit attributes her longevity to hard work and her strong faith.