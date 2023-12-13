Seychelles joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council

The membership for Seychelles is a declaration of the destination's continued commitment to sustainable tourism. (Tourism Seychelles)

Seychelles is officially a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council in a significant move towards fostering sustainability and responsibility in its tourism sector, Tourism Seychelles said on Wednesday.

According to Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the tourism department, "Seychelles' entry into this network signifies its commitment to learning from the experiences of other nations and sharing its sustainable practices, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future for the entire tourism industry."

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) is a global network of like-minded individuals and organisations that are committed to promoting sustainable tourism practices worldwide.

Speaking about the GSTC membership, Sherin Francis, principal secretary for Tourism, said, "We are pleased to be part of a global network of like-minded people that are committed to the same ideals and the development of a more moral and ethical tourism sector."

Francis added, "We also aim to learn more about what other nations are doing and to inspire and educate people on how to make positive changes in their communities and contribute to a more sustainable future through sharing our sustainable experiences."

She said that membership for Seychelles is a declaration of the destination's continued commitment to sustainable tourism.

The island nation has in place a Seychelles Sustainable Tourist Label (SSTL), a sustainable tourism management and certification initiative operating for the past 10 years.

Seychelles also recently introduced a Sustainable Seychelles brand to increase sustainability in the island nation with a shared goal of preserving the destination for future generations.

"With a focus on harmony and shared responsibility, the brand seeks to offer a thorough road map for implementing and advancing sustainable practises throughout the travel and tourism sector and adjacent industries," said Tourism Seychelles.

Through encouraging collaboration and active participation, the brand hopes to ensure that Seychelles remains a consistently clean and environmentally conscientious travel destination.

By joining GSTC, Seychelles strengthens its dedication to sustainable tourism and gains access to a global network of resources and expertise that will help the destination achieve its sustainability goals.

Randy Durband, chief executive of GSTC, said, "Tourism, when approached with a vision of sustainability, has the potential to be a beacon of positive transformation, igniting local economic progress and bridging global communities with understanding. We wish Seychelles the best of success in its journey towards sustainable tourism."

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.