Seychelles' President sends condolences on passing of Kuwait's Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, following the passing of his brother Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, said State House on Monday.

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah died on Saturday, December 16, at the age of 86. He is succeeded by his brother Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, aged 83.

In his message, Ramkalawan said, "I am saddened to learn of the passing of your dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the late Emir of the State of Kuwait."

"I would like to extend to Your Highness, the Royal family, the government and the people of the State of Kuwait my deepest condolences. During his reign, the late Emir championed just and noble causes. To his people, he represented unity and stability, and he was committed to the welfare of his people. He was also a visionary leader who was revered worldwide for the promotion of peace and stability," he added.

Ramkalawan said that Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah will be fondly remembered for also enhancing the relationship and bonds of friendship between "our two countries. Today we honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside the Royal family and the Kuwaiti people."