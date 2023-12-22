Seychellois woman named Kindness Champion by World Kindness Movement 

Dodin said that a Kindness Champion is someone who makes a difference "either with a simple smile, offering a helping hand. (Beryl Dodin)

(Seychelles News Agency) - A Seychellois woman, Beryl Dodin, has been named a Kindness Champion by the World Kindness Movement (WKM) in acknowledgement of her commitment and contributions to fostering compassion and goodwill.

To commemorate World Kindness Day on November 13, the movement identified individuals around the world who were making a difference in the world through different acts of kindness and compassion.

Dodin expressed her happiness at being recognised by the movement.

She told SNA, "It encourages me to engage others to create a better kindness environment in Seychelles. It motivates me to raise awareness about kindness and compassion. I will be able to be involved with other kindness champions in other countries."

Dodin said that a Kindness Champion is someone who makes a difference "either with a simple smile, offering a helping hand, or being willing and capable of making a difference. Kindness Champions are friendly, understanding, compassionate and positive amongst other virtues."

The World Kindness Movement was officially formed at a conference in Tokyo, Japan on September 20 in 1997, where like-minded kindness organisations from around the world were brought together for the first time.

It is now recognised worldwide as the peak global body for kindness and its mission is to inspire individuals towards greater kindness by connecting nations to create a kinder world. The movement has members from over 35 nations.

Dodin is the founder of the Act of Kindness and Compassion Foundation - a nongovernmental organisation in Seychelles. The Foundation is dedicated to spreading kindness and compassion within Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

To inspire others to do the same, to bring significant changes to the country as a whole, the Foundation has been active since 2019 and has been involved in benevolent acts of giving and sharing. Currently, the Foundation operates the Kindness Helpline on (248) 2502500, which is aimed at providing emotional support for grief, loss, and trauma.

The Act of Kindness and Compassion Foundation is also in the process of registering as a member with the World Kindness Movement.

Dodin said that this will help the Foundation to share knowledge, and experience and access training opportunities within the movement.