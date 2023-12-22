Seychelles' President sends condolences after passing of National Assembly member

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence following the passing of a sitting Member of the National Assembly, Rosie Bistoquet, State House said on Friday.

According to a police communique, an investigation has started in an incident that happened late on Thursday in the eastern Mahe district of Pointe Larue in which Bistoquet was found dead at her home.

In his message, Ramkalawan said, "I wish to convey our most sincere condolences and profound sympathy to the family and friends of Rosie Bistoquet. Honorable Bistoquet's passing is an enormous loss for Seychelles. We have lost a brilliant leader and a champion in promoting nursing in Seychelles and worldwide. She was a much loved nurse who assumed various responsibilities in the Ministry of Health where she undoubtedly touched many lives while promoting a better health service for the country. She will be sorely missed as her legacy and memories live through the lives she touched."

He added that as a Member of the National Assembly since 2020, Bistoquet chaired certain committees and addressed pertinent issues both locally and overseas. She fought also hard for her people and pushed for action in district projects.

The President said Seychelles "has lost a valuable daughter and we are sad. We will remember her cheerfulness and calm even when things around her were not going well. In the aftermath of the CCCL explosion, Hon. Bistoquet stood by the side of the victims visiting and offering advice. She will be sorely missed by everyone. May her soul repose in peace."

The LDS party leader, Roger Mancienne, also sent a message of condolence.

"It is with profound sadness that we contemplate the passing away of our colleague, the Honourable Member of the National Assembly Rosie Bistoquet. We join together with her family, colleagues, friends and all who shared the life of Honorable Bistoquet in one way or another, to mourn this loss which will touch so many in our nation. Our deepest condolences are extended to her family and relatives," said Mancienne.

"We will remember our sister Rosie with great admiration while we try to uphold the spirit with which she served. None will be able to replace her in all the roles she held but it is our duty to her that we continue to advance the causes she served. She leaves behind a legacy of duty, service and friendship which will remain in our hearts forever," he added.

Before becoming a proportional member of parliament for the Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS), Bistoquet worked as a nurse and midwife since 1981.

Updated: 2.36 pm