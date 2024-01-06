Kempinski Seychelles Resort debuts 'Le Petit Chef' 3D mapping culinary experience

(Seychelles News Agency) - Guests at the Kempinski Seychelles Resort have the opportunity to indulge in a globally renowned and distinctive dinner theatre event known as 'Le Petit Chef', said the restaurant manager of the resort, Vijay Gopal.

Gopal told SNA that the new addition to the resort's array of activities is a concept that is available in over 90 destinations around the world using 3D mapping to take the customer through a dinner experience.

'Le Petit Chef' is a character created for the show and Gopal said, "It is a small chef that is a little clumsy and funny but at the same time he makes good food."

Behind the elaborate animations lies the Belgian artist collective "Skullmapping", founded in 2010 by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck. Using 3D mapping technology and profound artistic know-how, the 58 mm small chef was brought to life in 2015.

The concept uses 3D mapping to take the customer through a dinner experience.(Kempinski Seychelles Resort) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

The Kempinski Seychelles Resort officially debuted the Le Petit Chef experience on December 15 and this is now available for booking from Wednesday to Sunday. Gopal shared that this experience is a collection of set menus that guests can choose from.

"We have four set menus, one is the petit chef grand, petit chef classic and we have a kids menu as well as a vegetarian menu. We have seven projectors in our restaurant, we'll be projecting the movie on the table itself. So as and when the course ends the tables will be served according to the movie. It is about two hours," he explained.

He added that so far people have shown a lot of interest in the experience and that "people are liking the experience, the food is good, they're entertained and they like the ambiance. Everybody is very eager once the video starts, it brings out the kid in everyone."

The team at Kempinski with Gopal second from right. (Kempinski Seychelles Resort) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

He said that for Le Petit Chef, the restaurant is darkened so the projections can be more immersive and advised that for this experience, and the guests must arrive on time. Otherwise, they run the risk of missing certain dishes because once the movie starts the dishes follow the progression and there is no pause or rewind option.