Seychelles Police: Death of parliamentarian is being treated as murder, daughter arrested as suspect

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Police issued a statement late on Friday announcing that they had started to investigate the death of Rosie Bistoquet, aged 62 from Pointe Larue, who was a proportional member of the Seychelles National Assembly for the ruling Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) party.

“The police are treating this as a murder, the suspect in this case is the daughter of the victim, aged 37, also from Pointe Larue. The suspect is currently under police arrest and is expected to appear before the court on Tuesday, December 26, 2023,” said the statement.

Bistoquet was found unresponsive by police officers on Thursday after 11 p.m., after a member of her family reported her state to the Anse Aux Pins Police Station.