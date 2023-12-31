Germany tops tourism visitor arrivals to Seychelles in 2023

Visitor arrivals to Seychelles from January 1 to December 24, 2023, surpassed the figures for the same period in 2022 by 6 percent according to the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the figures released by the NBS on December 28, 342,303 visitors came to Seychelles compared to 324,386 for the same period last year.

The highest number of visitors - 53,887- came from Germany followed by France with 41,696. Russia came out third with 36,948 visitors.

Tourism Seychelles, the marketing arm of the Department of Tourism, said in a press statement that Bernadette Willemin, director general for Destination Marketing, attributes this success to a combination of strategic marketing initiatives and collaboration with both local and international partners.

"It is good news for us to have exceeded the number of visitors received in 2022. Despite the current global challenges, we are grateful to remain one of the most popular destinations in the world. The Seychelles Islands boast distinctive features bound to enchant wanderers worldwide," she said.

Willemin added "As we celebrate this momentous achievement, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of hospitality and continue to invest in sustainable practices to preserve the natural beauty and cultural richness that make Seychelles an unparalleled experience."

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, has garnered significant attention from its top source markets, including Germany, France, Russia, the UK, and Italy.

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles followed by fisheries.