UAE sends 50 tonnes of food supplies to Seychelles following Dec.7 disasters

(Seychelles News Agency) - The government of the United Arab Emirates has donated 50 tonnes of essential food supplies for the victims affected by the disasters that struck Seychelles on December 7, 2023, according to a press statement from State House on Thursday.

The consignment arrived on Wednesday onboard a specially chartered Etihad Airways flight.

"The donation was delivered with the coordination of several humanitarian institutions in the UAE, showcasing the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations," said State House.

The food items include rice, cooking oil, pasta, tuna, milk powder, tea, among others.

State House described this as a "helping hand to the people of Seychelles" and added that "The government and the people of Seychelles extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the UAE government for this generous humanitarian gesture which reflects the long-standing relationship between Seychelles and the UAE."

Distribution of the food items to the families will start on Friday, December 29, with the assistance of the district authorities and the Red Cross Society of Seychelles.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, suffered two major blows on December 7. Heavy rainfall caused severe damage to roads, flooding, and landslides, with damage to several properties, and three people died.

The same day, an explosion of four containers of explosives at a quarrying company in the Providence Industrial Estate caused massive damage to residential homes and commercial buildings, along the east coast of the main island of Mahe.