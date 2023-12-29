Seychelles Trading Company CEO resigns, citing health issues 

Bistoquet's appointment as CEO from October 1, 2021, was announced by President Wavel Ramkalawan. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles' Ministry of Finance, National Planning and Trade on Friday announced the resignation of Siana Bistoquet from her role as chief executive of the Seychelles Trading Company (STC).

The ministry said in a communique that Bistoquet has tendered her resignation citing health reasons and that Minister Naadir Hassan and the STC board of directors have respectfully accepted it.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Mrs. Bistoquet, for her dedicated service over the past three years and convey our best wishes for her future endeavours, as well as a swift and full recovery," said the ministry.

Bistoquet's appointment as CEO from October 1, 2021 was announced by President Wavel Ramkalawan. Before she was appointed CEO, she was a member of the STC Board since February 2021.

According to the communique, further updates regarding the company's long-term leadership will be provided in due course.

Meanwhile, David Jean-Baptiste, the deputy CEO, is the acting CEO effective as of January 1.