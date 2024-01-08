Seychelles Nature Trail competition returns in May 2024

(Seychelles News Agency) - The 2024 edition of the Seychelles Nature Trail competition scheduled to take place on May 11 this year, according to Reunion Island press articles.

The event, which first took place last year, was a huge success, and it is hoped that this year, the event will be even better. It organised is by the Department of Tourism, with other partners including Ilop Sport, an agency which specialises in outdoor activities based in Reunion.

It is expected that the event in 2024 will follow the same route as it did in the first edition, meaning that all will begin at the Constance Ephelia hotel, taking participants through several nature trails such as Anse Major, Mare Aux Cochons and Casse Dents, covering a total of 22km.

At the inaugural edition, Seychelles’ participant Greth Estico won the challenge, finishing ahead of other Seychellois and numerous international participants.

Estico clocked 2h23:00 minutes, followed by Jeremy Fontaine of Reunion, who was the second contestant to cross the finish line, completing the challenge in 2h24:00, finishing ahead of Seychellois Jonathan Quatre, who was third in 2h30:00.

Frenchman Alexandre Vienne finished fourth overall in 2h36:00, ahead of compatriot Isabelle Lamy who was the first female contestant to complete the course, clocking 2h40:00.

The second edition of the nature trail competition will seek to get more participants involved, with Estico’s time the target for many, who will want to set a new record time for the event, which is not only geared towards the sporting aspect, but also give participants the chance to enjoy the natural beauty of the Seychelles islands.

More details on the event are expected to follow soon, with the Tourism Department set to meet with the media after finalizing all the details and agreements with event’s partners.

For those wishing to register for the event can access the www.Ilop.re website.