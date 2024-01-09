Supreme Court of Seychelles further remands Vietnamese national in murder case

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Supreme Court of Seychelles has further remanded a Vietnamese national, a suspect in a murder at sea case, on Tuesday morning. He is expected to reappear in court in a fortnight.

The man, who initially appeared before the court on December 26, was involved in an incident on a fishing vessel in the Seychelles Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) whereby there was an altercation between two crew members.

According to initial reports received by the Seychelles Police, there was a fight between two members of the crew in which the Vietnamese suspect injured a 22-year-old man from Myanmar with an object and he died as a result.

Rosie Bistoquet death

The Court have also further remanded the suspect in the death of Rosie Bistoquet - who was a proportional member of the Seychelles National Assembly for the ruling Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS) party.

The suspect in the case – the deceased parliamentarian’s daughter, first appeared before the Court on December 26 and has been in police custody since.

The courts, presided by Judge David Esparon, have granted further time in custody in both cases to allow for the police to continue with their investigations.