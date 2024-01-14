Contest for lovely legs: Seychelles to host Miss Hot Legs beauty pageant in 2024

(Seychelles News Agency) - Seychelles will host its first-ever Miss Hot Legs beauty pageant this year. The pageant, which started in 2005 in the UK, is an event held in several other countries.

Mosy O’Ginni, CEO of Finishing Touch Events UK, is the mastermind behind the Miss Hot Legs pageant series and is determined to transform it into a global brand.

“Miss Hot Legs transcends the ordinary pageant experience; it's a vibrant platform empowering ambitious young women to flaunt their creative talents. Originating as ‘Miss Lovely Legs’ in 2005 in the UK, it underwent a glamorous transformation into ‘Miss Hot Legs’ in 2007, becoming a national sensation and captivating audiences in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. Its journey began as an annual club event, bringing radiance to selected clubs in central London as the ultimate year-end celebration,” she told SNA.

O’Ginni revealed that preparations are already underway for the pageant scheduled to take place during the second half of this 2024.

Miss Hot Legs Seychelles beauty pageant’s inaugural edition is scheduled for August 2024. Auditions will take place from April 1 to April 30, 2024, leading up to a grand finale featuring notable figures in the entertainment industry.

She said that the crowned winner will then become a brand ambassador for Miss Hot Legs Africa.

O’Ginni clarified that this pageant is expected to be a precursor to Miss Hot Legs Africa, taking place in 2025, and includes contestants from all over Africa, and provides an opportunity for Seychelles to participate.

“We're seeking representatives from every African country to showcase their beauty and talent on this prestigious platform. Seychelles, with its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture, stands as the ideal host for this extraordinary event. So, why choose Seychelles? Seychelles is the perfect place because it's a journey in a beautiful paradise,” said O’Ginni.

A contestant in the Miss Hot Legs South Africa pageant (Miss Hot Legs Organisation) Photo License: All Rights Reserved

O’Ginni added that she is actively collaborating within the Miss Hot Legs Organisation to finalise logistics for the inaugural Miss Hot Legs Seychelles.

“We're eager to partner with interested organisations here in Seychelles to make history together and bring the first edition of Miss Hot Legs Seychelles to life,” she said.

Prospective candidates will have around two and a half months to apply to join the pageant, with different categories for different ages.

Entries for will open on Monday, January 15, 2024, and close on Saturday, March 30. The entry is free of charge. Moisy O’Ginny can be contacted via https://www.facebook.com/mosyoginniofficial/