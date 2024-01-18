World Economic Forum panel discussion features OceanX live broadcast from 200m under ocean in Seychelles

(Seychelles News Agency) - A deep-sea submersible dive was broadcast worldwide last night from the Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Seychelles, as part of a scientific research mission that began on January 14.

The broadcast was featured at this year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

The scientific mission is a collaboration between the small island state’s Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, OceanX - a global ocean exploration nonprofit organisation – as well as the Seychelles Island Foundation (SIF), Island Conservation Society (ICS), the University of Seychelles, the Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA), and Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust (SeyCCAT).

Being held in the Aldabra, Amirantes, Farquhar, Cosmoledo Atolls and the Mahe Plateau, the research mission is expected to end on February 11.

Among the top-level scientists talking in a panel discussion were OceanX head of science operations Mattie Rodrigue and marine biologist Dr Diva Amon, a science adviser at the Benioff Science Laboratory, University of California.

It was moderated by TIME Magazine editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs and featured David Obura, director of CORDIO East Africa, Andrew Forrest, chairman and founder of the Fortescue and Minderoo Foundation, and Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy. The panellists’ discussion was about ocean protection and exploration.

"Live from the Deep Sea: The Next Frontier for Knowledge and Action" panel discussion in Davos (Ocean X- YouTube) All Rights Reserved

Amon addressed the Davos meeting live from a submersible 200 metres below the ocean surface.

“Seychellois scientists and OceanX are collecting critical baseline data from around Aldabra that they’re going to use to inform future conservation. And that means getting down here, getting eyes on the sea floor, collecting high definition, collecting environmental DNA and collecting samples, and really allowing us to begin to know, to begin to understand the value of incredible places like Aldabra,” she said.

Dr Diva Amon, a science adviser at the Benioff Science Laboratory, University of California, speaking from 200 metres below the ocean at Aldabra (OceanX) All Rights Reserved

According to a press statement, the scientific mission will allow the various science partners involved to “develop a comprehensive understanding of the Seychelles ecosystem by facilitating deep-sea research using the multi-faceted technologies of the world's most advanced scientific research, exploration, and media production vessel, OceanXplorer”.

OceanX concluded that “this holistic and multidisciplinary approach will be crucial for informed decision-making to support the preservation of Seychelles' oceanic environment.”