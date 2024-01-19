8 Iranian men charged in Seychelles with importation of illicit drugs

(Seychelles News Agency) - Crew members of the Iranian dhow Abdullahi were formally charged by the Supreme Court of Seychelles for the importation of illicit drugs to Seychelles on Tuesday.

The crew of the Abdullahi, all eight Iranian nationals, were intercepted by the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) northeast of Denis Island, which lies 60 kilometres north of the main island of Mahe, where they were found without a flag.

Upon seeing the SCG’s Zoroaster vessel, the crew members attempted to discard of the drugs by throwing them at sea, before eventually being stopped and transported to the SCG base at Ile Perseverance.

The crew had in their possession a total of 187.92 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, which included 150.95 kilogrammes of hashish, 22.15 kilogrammes of heroin, 12.30 kilogrammes of cannabis, and 2.55 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

They also had GPS equipment, a satellite phone and three mobile phones on board the vessel.

It was reported in the court that they were heading to Kenya with their cargo.

The longest prison sentence for the importation of these for types of illicit drugs is life in prison.