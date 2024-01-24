Seychellois heads to India for 10th Young Chef Olympiad 2024

(Seychelles News Agency) - A young participant from Seychelles is leaving for India shortly to take part in the 10th Young Chef Olympiad 2024 organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and the International Hospitality Council of London.

Team Seychelles for the event comprises Melissa Adelaide, the learner who will be contesting, chef Antoine Simeon, the lecturer, and Murla Gabriel, the mentor, who got their sending off and their airfares in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The 10th Young Chef Olympiad 2024, scheduled to take place in India from January 26 to February 4, is the world's biggest and finest Olympiad for culinary students with over 30 awards. Around 60 countries are expected to take part in the event which is a platform for young institutional chefs.

During his sending-off, Terence Max, the director of STA, said that the competition is part of the STA's "efforts to continually develop the students' abilities and give them much needed exposure. During their time in India, Team Seychelles will have the chance to visit Delhi, Goa, and Kolkata."

Murla Gabriel, the senior and marketing officer, said that Adelaide was chosen because "we have seen that she is a self-motivated student."

Gabriel said that "The team has very high hopes for Adelaide's chances as part of the competition is that the participants have to prepare a vegetarian dish, which we have perfected."

Although she could not divulge the details of the recipe, she told SNA that it was quite good.

Gabriel also echoed STA's director that "this is not only about the competition, but it is also good exposure and the participants have the chance to meet international chefs during their time there."

The team will also take part in a conference while attending the Olympiad.

So far Seychelles has been a faithful participant in the competition - this being its tenth.

Tracy Uranie won the Rising Star award during her participation in the fifth edition of the Olympiad in 2019. She was the first Seychellois to receive an award at the competition.