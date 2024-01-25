Tony Mathiot: "Beyond exceptional" Seychellois historian passes away

Ramkalawan acknowledged the extensive contributions made by Mathiot throughout his career. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a condolence message following the passing of Seychellois historian and researcher, Tony Mathiot.

State House said that Ramkalawan acknowledged the extensive contributions made by Mathiot throughout his career.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Tony Mathiot an avid Seychellois researcher, writer and historian. His contributions to the preservation of our history and extensive cultural knowledge were beyond exceptional and he will be sorely missed by all. On behalf of the country I present our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this time of great loss," said the President.

According to a Police Communique on Wednesday, the body of Mathiot, 61, was discovered unresponsive in a road behind the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the capital, Victoria.

The police were alerted to the incident on Wednesday at 5.30 pm after a family member found Mathiot.

He was certified dead by the police pathologist.

The police have started an initial investigation while waiting for the autopsy report.