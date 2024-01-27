Seychelles' President congratulates India on 75th Republic Day

Ramkalawan said that India is positioned as a global leader and continues to play an increasingly important role on the international stage. (State House)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, the Foreign Affairs Department said on Friday.

Ramkalawan said, "This historic day is a celebration of India's journey as a Republic and serves as a powerful reminder of the core values of democracy that is the foundation of your great nation. This significant milestone in India's history is a true testament to India's strength, resilience, and progress. India's remarkable achievements in a wide range of sectors, including technology, space exploration, the economy, and culture reflect the nation's vitality and vision under your leadership."

He added that today, India is positioned as a global leader and continues to play an increasingly important role on the international stage.

"India's leadership at the helm of G20 last year ushered in significant changes, particularly the admission of the African Union Commission. India also provided substantial support to the cause of SIDS at the recent COP 28 in the United Arab Emirates. I seize this opportunity to extend our immense gratitude to you and to the Government of the Republic of India, for the continuous support and for standing with Seychelles over the years," said the President.

Ramkalawan said the official visit of Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles to India in November 2023 emphasises the robust friendship between the two nations. It also shows the commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations, paving the way for new avenues of cooperation.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, also sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu.

"This year commemorates an important anniversary since the constitution of the Republic of India came into force. India's phenomenal progress over the past seven decades is a testament to the hard work and resilience of the people of India in forging a path to economic and social success. India has undeniably emerged as a pivotal player in global affairs, showcasing leadership in various domains," said Ramkalawan.

"The enduring partnership between Seychelles and India holds a special place in our diplomatic relations. Over the years, India has been a steadfast supporter, contributing significantly to Seychelles' development across diverse sectors. We look forward to further strengthening collaboration and exploring avenues of cooperation," he added.

India is one of Seychelles' oldest and closest military partners, having provided patrol ships, aircraft and helicopters to its defence forces over the years since the country gained independence from Britain in 1976.