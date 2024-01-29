Seychelles' President to attend Mauritius' 189th anniversary of the abolition of slavery

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has been invited by the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravin Jugnauth, as the chief guest for the commemoration of the country's 189th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, State House said on Sunday.

The official ceremony will take place on February 1, a national holiday in Mauritius. The event serves as a reminder that the moral resistance and sacrifice of many people won the fight against the slave trade and slavery.

The event is also a tribute to the countless and nameless men, women and children who have contributed to the building of our various nations.

Seychelles and Mauritius share the same history of colonialism and also the same great tragedy of hereditary slavery.