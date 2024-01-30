Seychelles' President attends opening of Waldorf Astoria on Platte Island

The establishment is the first Waldorf Astoria property in Seychelles. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, and the First Lady, Linda Ramkalawan attended the official opening of the Waldorf Astoria Seychelles on Platte Island.

According to State House on Tuesday, the President and the First Lady, Linda were the guests of honour at the official opening of the Hilton Luxury brand tourism establishment.

The delegation arrived on the island yesterday, where they did a guided tour of the resort followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of the iconic villas.

To commemorate the occasion, the President had the honour to plant a coco de mer tree, which embodies the longstanding successful partnership between Seychelles and the Hilton Group.

"I am extremely impressed with the end product. The Seychelles Waldorf Astoria on Platte Island is blessed with natural beauty and is an exquisite product we get to share with the world. It is truly the jewel in the crown of Seychelles' tourism industry. Congratulations to all involved in this project," said Ramkalawan.

He also expressed appreciation to the Islands Development Company (IDC), the Hilton Group, the resort management and staff, and the rest of the teams involved in the evolution and transformation of Platte Island.

The establishment is the first Waldorf Astoria property in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

Waldorf Astoria Platte Island offers a collection of 50 seafront villas, equipped with private pools. Guests have access to six restaurants and bars, a spa, kids and teens club, outdoor observatory, tennis as well as padel courts, and a marine conservation discovery centre – all within the sanctuary of Platte Island.

The island is also renowned as a nature lover's paradise, covered with palm forest and surrounded by a coral reef and lagoon.

Located 130 km south of the main island of Mahe, Platte Island has a small airstrip that allows for access from the airport of Pointe Larue on Mahe.

The Waldorf Astoria resort is the fifth tourism establishment of the Hilton Group in Seychelles. The group already has Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles, Allamanda Resort and Spa and Mango House Seychelles.