Chinese Spring Festival: China "willing to deepen cooperation with Seychelles"

China and Seychelles will continue to deepen their relations across various areas in the coming years, said the newly accredited Ambassador Lin Nan in her address at a reception to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival of 2024 on Monday.

The Chinese Spring Festival coincides with the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 10, starting the Year of the Dragon, which the ambassador said "symbolises auspiciousness, strength and success."

The event was held at Eden Bleu in the presence of President Wavel Ramkalawan and other high level officials and dignitaries.

The ambassador said, "We are willing to work with Seychelles, to deepen cooperation in tourism, fisheries, agriculture, Blue Economy, climate change, health, education, culture and people-to-people exchange, to achieve pragmatic outcomes and create a better future for China-Seychelles relations."

China has contributed significantly to the development of Seychelles and helped with infrastructure projects, such as the National Assembly building, the Palais de Justice, and the ongoing project of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) House.

"Seychelles is an important country in Africa and the western Indian Ocean. Since diplomatic ties were established 48 years ago, our friendship has become a model for sincerity, equality, solidarity and cooperation, between countries of different sizes," added the ambassador.

On behalf of Seychelles, the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, said that the event was an opportune time to express the island nation's heartfelt gratitude to the government of China for their unwavering support.

"Over the years, China has been a steadfast partner in our journey towards development and prosperity. From infrastructure projects to health and education to capacity building initiatives, among others, China's support has been instrumental in driving socio-economic progress in Seychelles," said Vidot.

Seychelles also received assistance from China for the December 7 disasters when an explosion at the Providence Industrial Estate caused damages to businesses and nearby residential houses. The same day the northern region of the main island of Mahe, suffered rock and landslides, along with flooding due to heavy rain in which three people died.

China made an additional donation of $100,000 to renovate the Standard Bureau building and other relief support as well as SCR100,00 ($7,500) towards the December 7 Disaster Relief Fund.

Vidot reaffirmed Seychelles' unwavering support to China and said "We stand united in our commitment to uphold the principles of respect, cooperation and shared prosperity. Seychelles fully supports the One-China Policy and the peaceful reunification of Taiwan with the motherland. We recognise and respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we pledge to continue working closely with China to promote peace, stability and development in the region."