Seychelles' President to attend World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai

Seychelles' President Wavel Ramkalawan will attend the upcoming World Government Summit (WGS) 2024 in Dubai from February 12 to 14, State House said on Thursday.

The summit will be held under the theme "Shaping Future Governments" and the conversation will involve governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

The World Government Summit seeks to encourage international cooperation and enable governments to identify innovative solutions for future challenges– further rippling to inspire and empower the next generation of governments.

Ahead of the summit, Ramkalawan will meet with the group of 26 chief executives currently in Dubai following an intensive Executive Leadership Programme sponsored by the government of the United Arab.

He will also participate in various side events and hold key discussions relevant to Seychelles' agenda.