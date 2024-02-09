Seychelles Institute of Art and Design to partner with Mauritius' ADI on wide-ranging exchanges

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD) will exchange opportunities for training with the Academy of Design and Innovation (ADI) from Mauritius through a newly signed agreement.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) took place on Friday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in the central Mahe district of Mont Fleuri with Mauritius representatives participating online.

Through the MOU, the two institutions will have staff exchanges to pursue research and development, training for students, exchange of information, develop joint awards and organise joint activities like seminars, symposiums, conferences and exhibitions.

The director of SIAD, Christine Chetty-Payet said, "I think the time has come for us to work together if we want to reinforce the services that we are offering at SIAD."

She added that with SIAD being the only institute in Seychelles offering art and design courses, working alone is sometimes not enough.

"We want to review our programmes and to put up to par with developments going on around the world and the needs of the industry," Chetty added.

The director of SIAD said that signing this agreement is a great moment for them, as with previous works done with ADI, they have seen a lot of benefits for the students.

The Academy of Design and Innovation (ADI) operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, and it aims to promote excellence in design education, foster innovation, and provide consultancy and research services in the region.

It offers courses in fashion and textiles, interior design, jewellery manufacturing, among others.

SIAD was created in 2011 as the School of Visual Arts and then changed to Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD).

It offers the Certificate in Visual Arts, Diploma in Fashion Design and Textile, Diploma in Fine Arts and Diploma in Soft Furnishing and Upholstery.

The institute, which is based at the Anse Royale education campus, enrols learners after completion of secondary 5 education level and also mature candidates on a full-time as well as a part-time basis.