Seychelles' Cancer Concern Association raises awareness in Feb. 

With the aim to raise awareness on cancer in Seychelles, the Cancer Concern Association is organising several activities in February as part of World Cancer Day commemorated on February 4.

Cancer in Seychelles

In Seychelles, like many parts of the world, cancer poses a significant health burden. Recent data reveals concerning trends, with both cancer incidence and mortality higher among men. According to the Ministry of Health, there were around 159 cancer-related deaths in Seychelles, out of which 102 were male and 57 female patients. Most of them were between 45-80 years old.

Prostate cancer emerges as a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in older men while most women were affected by breast as well as cervical cancer, underlining the urgency of targeted interventions and awareness campaigns.

Furthermore, disparities in cancer diagnoses and outcomes underscore the need for tailored approaches to address the specific challenges faced by the Seychellois communities.

Local initiatives and support

In Seychelles, efforts are underway to combat cancer through targeted interventions and support mechanisms. Initiatives such as free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for schoolgirls and accessible cervical cancer screening programmes are part of the government's commitment to addressing prevalent cancers and enhancing public health outcomes.

However, concerted community engagement and collaboration are essential to bolster these efforts and ensure equitable access to prevention and treatment resources across the population.

Community-driven initiatives play a crucial role in the fight against cancer in the island nation, supplementing government efforts and providing invaluable support to patients and their families.

One such initiative is the Cancer Concern Association (CCA), established over 20 years ago by the late Anglican Archbishop French Chang Him. The Association's mission revolves around creating awareness among the general public about cancer and providing essential support to those affected by the disease.

It is deeply committed to education and outreach, conducting programmes in schools and organisations to disseminate information about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options. These efforts are crucial in empowering individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, ultimately contributing to better outcomes in the fight against cancer.

In addition to educational initiatives, CCA organises events and campaigns to sensitise the public about cancer-related issues and mobilise support for its cause. These events serve as platforms for advocacy, fundraising, and community engagement, rallying individuals and organisations to join the fight against cancer.

These will include a 'yogis for cancer' on Saturday, February 17 from 9 am to 10.30 am at the Independent School at Union Vale. Participants will engage in light yoga and stretching exercises focused on breath control, centering, and reconnecting with the body.

The session will culminate in sound therapy, promoting relaxation and well-being and participants will have the opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate while supporting a worthy cause.

The Association will also organise a 'Run for Hope' at the Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday, February 1, which is a fund-raising event hosted by the management of Four Seasons Hotel to mobilise support for cancer awareness and research.

Participants can register for the run, with options available for varying levels of participation and an auction will be held, offering attendees the chance to contribute further to the cause while enjoying a day of outdoor activity and camaraderie.

These events exemplify the collaborative spirit and proactive approach of organisations like CCA in addressing the challenges posed by cancer in Seychelles. By fostering community involvement, raising awareness, and mobilising resources, these initiatives make a tangible difference in the lives of cancer patients and contribute to the broader effort to combat this disease.

Global impact of cancer

According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world in 2020. Of these, 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Cancer knows no boundaries, affecting millions of lives across the globe. With over 200 different types identified, including breast, lung, prostate, and bowel cancer among the most prevalent, its toll on individuals and communities is profound. The insidious nature of cancer often involves metastasis, where the disease spreads from its origin to other parts of the body, exacerbating its complexity and challenges in treatment.

Cancer, characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells, remains a formidable health challenge worldwide. From its devastating impact on individuals to its broader societal repercussions, cancer demands our unwavering attention and concerted efforts toward prevention, early detection, and effective treatment.

Role of lifestyle and early detection

Amidst the grim statistics, there is hope in the power of prevention and early detection. Simple lifestyle modifications, such as adopting healthy eating habits, engaging in regular exercise, and abstaining from smoking, can substantially mitigate the risk of developing cancer. Moreover, early detection through screenings and vigilant monitoring of unusual symptoms can significantly improve treatment outcomes and reduce mortality rates. Individuals must remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their health against this formidable adversary.