Seychellois individuals offered chance to become Olympic ambassadors

Sinon (front from right) in one of the activities of the International Olympic Academy. (Anthea Sinon)

Seychellois individuals between 20 to 30 years old are being allowed to become an ambassador of the International Olympic Academy (IOA) from which they will get the chance to travel to the birthplace of the Olympics.

The National Olympic Academy of Seychelles (NOAS) recently launched a call for applicants. One male and one female will be selected to attend the 64th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors in Olympia, Greece.

Speaking to SNA, Anthea Sinon, the programme coordinator at the Seychelles Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA), said that the programme aims to promote Olympic education. Through it, the participants will get an immersive experience filled with sports and cultural activities, as well as lectures, all centred around the Olympics.

"This will be a one-off experience, but participants are encouraged to continue to bring their contributions to their local sports scene, promoting the Olympic values and ideals," she added.

Although this is an Olympic programme, it is not solely open to sportsmen and women, but to anyone who is actively involved in sports, such as officials and physical education teachers.

Those who wish to apply, have to submit a motivation letter, citing why they should be selected, as well as a written plan of initiatives to be undertaken to help NOAS to promote Olympic values and education.

This is not the first time that a Seychellois is given the opportunity to attend this session. The former Olympic ambassadors in Seychelles include Sinon herself, as well as Thyra Faure, a training and development manager at the Guy Morel Institute, volleyball coach Julien Onezime, former Seychelles national football team coach Ulrich Mathiot, and former Olympian Seychellois boxer Andrique Alissop, among others.

Those given the opportunity are also encouraged to help their local Olympic body.

The IOA is situated next to the archaeological site where the Olympic Games were born and it focuses on studying, enriching, and promoting Olympism. The Academy also promotes its values in relevance with current global issues of Olympic interest and in conformity with the principles laid down by the ancient Greeks and the revivers of the contemporary Olympic Movement.