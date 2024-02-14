Seychellois leaders graduate from intensive executive leadership programme in UAE

Twenty-seven chief executives and senior officials from Seychelles graduated from an intensive executive leadership programme. (State House)

Twenty-seven chief executives and senior officials from Seychelles graduated from an intensive executive leadership programme sponsored by the United Arab Emirates, State House said on Wednesday.

According to State House, the event, which took place on Sunday, commemorated the dedication, perseverance, and vision of Seychelles public servants as they emerged equipped with invaluable insights and skills vital for the advancement of the nation.

President Wavel Ramkalawan met with the leaders on Tuesday on the margins of the World Governments Summit and commended them for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their relentless pursuit of knowledge amidst the ever-changing global landscape.

"The graduation of our chief executives from the UAE-sponsored Executive Leadership Programme is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration and lifelong learning. In an era defined by uncertainty and rapid change, our leaders have demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, qualities essential for steering Seychelles towards a prosperous and sustainable future," he said.

Throughout the programme, which spanned from October 2023 to February 2024, participants engaged in a rigorous capstone project, which served as a platform for the application of theoretical insights to real-world challenges confronting the island state.

Their innovative solutions underscored a commitment to pragmatic leadership and a deep-seated passion for service to the Seychellois people.

The programme encompassed a comprehensive curriculum designed to fortify Seychelles' leaders with strategic foresight, digital prowess, and agile leadership acumen.

Ramkalawan extended his profound gratitude to the government of the UAE for its unwavering support and steadfast commitment to capacity-building initiatives in Seychelles.

"The enduring partnership between Seychelles and the UAE exemplifies the shared values of cooperation, innovation, and mutual respect. It is through such collaborative endeavours that we harness the collective potential to address complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth and development," he added.

Ramkalawan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and expressed confidence in their ability to lead with integrity, compassion, and foresight.

He affirmed the government's dedication to nurturing a culture of excellence and innovation within the public service, ensuring that Seychelles remains at the forefront of progress and prosperity.