CAVB: 4 Seychelles' clubs to participate in the Zone 7 Volleyball Club

File Photo: Seychelles team Arsu (on the left wearing blue and white) in action in the 2014 CAVB Zone 7 Club Championships Reunion's St Denis. (Seychelles News Agency)

Four clubs are expected to represent Seychelles in the 28th African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Zone 7 Volleyball Club Championships scheduled to take place in Madagascar from February 24 to March 2.

ARSU Ladies, City Ladies and Premium Cobra Ladies are the women's teams to make the trip to neighbouring island nation, while in the men's competition, Premium Spikers will represent the country.

For ARSU, former winners of the competition, this tournament will be one that they will want to win after they lost in the final the last time.

The team's captain, Jerina Bonne, said, "Preparations are going well, despite the weather conditions and the not too ideal training venue, but we are doing our best to try and have a good tournament."

The tournament was supposed to take place in Seychelles this year, but the Palais Des Sports, which is the main venue for such an event, is still under renovation, so the tournament was moved to Mauritius.

Meanwhile, ARSU will be hoping to give another good account after having recruited Petra Richard, the Seychelles national team captain at the recent Indian Ocean Island Games. The club is being led by the French coach Olivier Sauer, who has experienced winning the competition before, with the former Seychellois men's team Swimblue Pal.

For City Ladies and Premium Cobra Ladies, this will be the first time they participate in the competition.

The men's team Premium Spikers is not new to the tournament and will be hoping to put on a good performance at the championship, as the only Seychelles' men's representative.

The manager of Spikers, William Zarine, said that he wished the team had more support in their quest to participate in the competition but nevertheless, the players are preparing well to give their best at the tournament.

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) zone 7, features countries from the Indian Ocean region and these are Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar and Comoros. They will be competing for a chance to represent the region at the African Club Championships.