United Seychelles party leader plans to sue government for malicious arrests

Herminie (second right) was speaking to reporters a day after witchcraft charges against him were dropped. (United Seychelles)

The leader of United Seychelles, the main opposition party, Dr Patrick Herminie announced on Friday that he has consulted his lawyer and believes he has a strong case to sue the government for malicious and calculated accusations and arrests.

Herminie was speaking to reporters a day after witchcraft charges against him were dropped along with four others, namely Yvon Legaie from Ma Joie, Jules Radegonde from La Digue, Kenneth Evenor from Grand Anse Mahe, and Marcel Naiken from Baie Lazare.

Herminie told reporters that this was a malicious accusation to tarnish his reputation and make it impossible for him to stand in the 2025 elections.

Herminie added that in the 500 pages of documents from the prosecution, there was no evidence for them to arrest and charge him.

"This was a malicious prosecution and based on them we can sue them. We would also like to let SBC [Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation] know that we can also sue them because it was SBC that reproduced the biggest lie by the President in his convention that the man [Alli Said] paid me $4,000," Herminie said.

The Tanzanian national, Alli Said, was arrested on September 21, 2023, in possession of several items that have been linked to witchcraft. Among the items were black wooden artifacts, stones, small bottles of brownish liquid, an assortment of powders, and several documents with strange language and symbols that were described as demonic and satanic.

It was through a police interrogation of the Tanzanian national that the names of the five Seychellois suspects were mentioned and subsequently apprehended.

Herminie was arrested, questioned, and later released on September 29.

On seeking redress, Herminie said that these are possible avenues to take as there are many factors that we are keeping in mind.

"There are many factors we will have to consider. The burden of payment will be on the government and at a moment when we are going through many difficulties.[...] including the Cascade incident," he added, referring to the December 7 explosions that took place at the headquarters of a quarrying company, CCCL, causing widespread damage to houses and businesses.

Herminie also revealed to the press that United Seychelles would reveal its presidential candidate on June 2 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the party.