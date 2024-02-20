President Ramkalawan discusses health, tourism, and agriculture cooperation with new Rwandan High Commissioner to Seychelles

The new High Commissioner (second left) was accredited on Tuesday. (State House)

Seychelles and Rwanda will continue working in the areas of health, tourism, and agriculture, said the newly accredited High Commissioner of Rwanda, Fatou Harerimana.

The new high commissioner presented her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Tuesday.

State House said that Ramkalawan congratulated the new high commissioner and said that her accreditation reflects the strong commitment between Seychelles and Rwanda and this will further cement the two countries' bilateral relations and elevate cooperation to new heights.

Discussion between Ramkalawan and Harerimana touched on the ongoing memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed between Seychelles and Rwanda in the state visit of the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, to Seychelles in June 2023. The agreements were in the health, agriculture, tourism and investment sectors, as well as defence and security, and a visa waiver between the two countries.

Harerimana told reporters that the implementation of the agreements has started.

"We have to look forward and we have many things to do and today I talked to the President about the MoUs and the way forward and what we can do," said Harerimana.

Harerimana also called on Vice President Ahmed Afif on Tuesday.

During her visit to Seychelles, she will also call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Roger Mancienne, ministers and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

Harerimana, who will be based in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, succeeds Major General Charles Karamba.

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, and Rwanda established diplomatic relations on October 5, 2010.