Seychelles Tourism Academy induction sessions start with students eager to join the industry 

Joining the cohort and following in her family's footsteps, Delia Thelermont joined over 200 other students selected to join the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) this year.

SNA caught up with Thelermont during the official induction procedure held by STA on Tuesday.

Quite passionate about her choice of career, Thelermont, says that she has always been interested in tourism.

"Ever since I was in primary school, I was inspired by members of my family who were in this industry. At first, I wanted to become a waitress but I changed my mind later. That's why I chose the front office." she told SNA.

Thelermont applied to study for an advanced certificate in reception and she hopes to continue to the Shannon College programme in Ireland in the future.

"I want to complete my two years in reception and hopefully after that, I'll be able to qualify for the Shannon College Management Programme," she added.

Another student who attended the induction was Vedika Mohabul, who said that she has always been interested in this field and is also following in her mother's footsteps.

Vedika Mohabul and her mother at the induction. (Seychelles News Agency) Photo License: CC-BY

"I am from Praslin. I have chosen an apprenticeship in reception. Ever since I was in S3 [secondary three] I was inspired by my mother. I want to follow in her footsteps. I've already started to learn a bit of the trade from her. At first, I wanted to be a tour guide because I like photography, but I realise that it is the interaction with the guests that I enjoy the most," said Mohabul.

Speaking to the students and their parents at the induction, the principal secretary for Tourism, Sherin Francis, took the opportunity to encourage the parents to work in tandem with the school.

She also reminded the students that they will now be a part of the tourism industry and that they are ambassadors of Seychelles.

"I want you to go out there and give it your best shot. The tourism industry is one of the main pillars of our economy, but you need to see beyond that, it is also a world that will open up new experiences, different cultures, and amazing stories along the way. As you step into this world, remember that you're not just becoming a professional, you are also becoming an ambassador for our beautiful country," said Francis.

Tourism is the top contributor to the economy of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.