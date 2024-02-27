Seychelles Investment Board celebrates 20th anniversary

The new logo was unveiled during a short ceremony held at the National History Museum. (Seychelles Investment Board)

(Seychelles News Agency) - The Seychelles Investment Board (SIB) kicked off celebrations for its 20th anniversary with the unveiling of its commemorative logo that will be used throughout this year.

The SIB began its operations in July 2004 with the aim of promoting and facilitate local and foreign investments.

In the past two decades, it has been able to assist investors through the process of establishing a business from its conception through to its development and implementation.

The new logo was unveiled during a short ceremony held at the National History Museum in which the SIB chief executive, Anne Rosette, thanked the staff for their work and shared her appreciation for the support they have received from the Department of Investment.

"This is the first of many activities that we have planned as part of our 20th anniversary celebrations, and we have started with the unveiling of the logo, and we will continue with several activities, that will culminate in the main celebration in July," said Rosette.

"We know that a lot of people do not really understand the role of the SIB, and so as part of these celebrations, we want to give the SIB more visibility and give people more insight into what we do," she added.

The Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot, said, "SIB continues to work over and beyond expectations. This the type of positive spirit that you have as a team, that helps your organisation to achieve its successes."

Vidot explained that this year, the staff of the SIB can expect a lot of capacity building programmes and there will also be many opportunities for country to country exchanges.