University scholarships: Seychellois students meet with education officials to view options

Around 178 students were present at the meeting held at the STC Conference Room. (Seychelles Nation)

(Seychelles News Agency) - Students from Seychelles who have qualified for a government scholarship for university studies met with representatives from the Ministry of Education on Thursday to learn more about the courses being offered to them.

A group of 178 students coming from the School of Advanced Level Studies (SALS), Seychelles Business Studies Academy (SBSA) and other professional centres were present at the meeting held at the STC Conference Room.

In his address to the students, the Minister for Education, Justin Valentin, stressed the importance of coming back to Seychelles after completing their studies.

"This country needs you. You must come back after your studies to contribute to the development of your country," he said.

According to the list provided by the ministry, the students will be able to access scholarship opportunities in 20 countries across three continents; Europe, Asia, and Africa, in various fields.

The courses will include medicine, education, tourism, aquaculture, artificial intelligence, journalism, climate change, game and interactive media design, among many others.

The minister said, "I hope that you take this opportunity with care so that you can be an ambassador and future developer of this country."

For students to qualify for a government scholarship, they have to meet certain criteria. Students from SALS must have a total of 18 points to qualify.

Whereas for SBSA students, those who scored above 85 percent qualify for overseas scholarships, and those scoring between 75 percent to 84 percent, qualify for local or distance learning scholarships.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, sees many of its young students head for overseas scholarships, although the University of Seychelles offers various courses for students, in areas such as economics and finance, education, environmental science and law.