Seychellois citizens in France, Great Britain, UAE, can obtain biometric passport from March 1

Seychellois citizens living, working, or studying in France, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can make their application and procedures to obtain their biometric passport as of March 1 without having to come to the island nation.

The announcement was made by the Department of Immigration and Civil Status in a press release on Thursday.

According to the department, "This follows the implementation of a joint project by the Department of Immigration, the Civil Status, the Foreign Affairs Department and the Department of Technology, Information and Communication (DICT), to respond to the needs of the Seychellois population living abroad."

Seychellois citizens in the three countries mentioned and neighbouring countries who would like to benefit from this service can contact the following numbers or emails.

For a new passport Tel: +248 4293606, Email: m.laporte@gov.sc

For renewing a passport or replacing a lost or damaged one - Tel: +248 4293626 Email: gfrancoise@immigration.gov.sc

Citizens can have more information on the procedures on the website - www.ics.gov.sc

The procedure to launch this service in Canada and Australia is ongoing and Seychellois citizens in those countries can contact the Foreign Affairs Department for more information via email - diaspora@mfa.gov.sc

The installation of the equipment and the technical training were completed this past week at the Seychelles' embassies in Paris, London, and Abu Dhabi, and this has been made possible, 14 months after the introduction of the biometric passport in the island nation.

The new passport was launched in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, in November 2022.